Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 13

How did everyone react to Maggie's radio show?

People deemed it a success on A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13, but there were some critics.

Planning Tyrell's Future - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 12

Maggie's beliefs did not align with those of the station owners, leading to a big bust-up.

Meanwhile, old wounds were reopened when Rome visited his old prep school.

Katherine helped Eddie navigate the next step in his relationship with Anna.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

You never have to choose when it comes to me. No matter what's going on, you'll always have me, you got that?

Gary

My roommate has more makeup than the Kardashians combined.

Gary

Maggie's Stand - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
Rekindling Things -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
Wanting Milo Back -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
Tyrell Offers Support -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
Confronting His Old Teacher - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
Updating Tyrell-tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 13
