Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Simone manage to find the right balance?

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2 picked up with our leading lady struggling to keep up to speed with everything.

JR & Damon - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2

However, a group assignment with Damon helped ease some of her fears.

Elsewhere, Cam worried their dreams had been dashed because of recent events.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Damon: So I’m guessing she’s not a morning person?
Simone: No, she’s not a people person.

I got some connects hiring. I got you.
Simone. Yeah, that would be amazing. I got this.

Keisha

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

The Queen of the Court - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
JR & Damon - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
Giving advice - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
Simone's panic attack - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
Study session interrupted - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
Party at Keisha's - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 2
