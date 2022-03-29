Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Spencer's first college game go off without a hitch?

On All American Season 4 Episode 13, we learned that the star player had spent weeks at practice.

At Odds With Billy - All American Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Jordan struggled to find his place on the team and formed a bond with some seniors.

Elsewhere, Asher and Layla had epiphanies about their respective relationships and realized they needed to work through them.

All American Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Olivia: At least you got a win for once.
Spencer: It's not a win until I get on the field.

What the hell's a scout team? You out there earning badges?

Coop [to Spencer]

