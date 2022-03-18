Watch Big Sky Online: A Good Boy

Did Jenny get double-crossed?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11, Max and Rachel's lives were on the line.

Verr's Presence - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11

However, Jenny realized that not everyone could be trusted.

Meanwhile, Cassie and Lindor closed on their trail, but Scarlett had a plan to switch things up.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Not that my opinion counts, but I do think a move out of Canada would be good for Verr's health. Plus, Canada. I mean, it's Canada.

Alicia

Donno: We have addresses of loved ones, parents, children, and pets. I also have my saw, as well as other things.
Verr: Sometimes it's better if he doesn't talk.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 12

