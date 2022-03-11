Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Max and Rachel survive?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11, Jenny raced across town when a string of big revelations rocked everything she thought she knew.

Meanwhile, the Bhullar family was reunited, but the mysterious arrival of the patriarch was a cause for concern.

Elsewhere, Cassie's life hung in the balance after she was caught up in the latest drama.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.