Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Max and Rachel survive?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11, Jenny raced across town when a string of big revelations rocked everything she thought she knew.

Heard It All - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, the Bhullar family was reunited, but the mysterious arrival of the patriarch was a cause for concern.

Elsewhere, Cassie's life hung in the balance after she was caught up in the latest drama.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Rick: We kill the ones we love, Ronald. Sometimes literally. You already know that.
Ronald: I hope you're rotting in hell.
Rick: You'll be joining me. Any moment now. It's not so bad.

Wolf: What if I could help you find him?
Mark: We don't need your help.
Wolf: Yes you do. You just don't know it.
Cassie: We'll find them.
Wolf: Actually you won't. You won't find them without my help. I know where he is, where he will be. Both of them. Scarlet, too.

