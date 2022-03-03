Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 14

Did Goodwin make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 14, assigned Med's new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler Covid condition.

Meanwhile, Maggie helped Will treat a patient who's been in an iron lung for 60 years.

Elsewhere, Stevie learned hard truths about her mother as a former face returned to the hospital.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.