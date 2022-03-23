Watch FBI Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did the team manage to destroy a cross-country serial killer's plan?

On FBI Season 4 Episode 15, bodies piled up and they were all bound with the same sophisticated knot.

The case had strong ties to Isobel's father as his hotel became a focal point of interest.

However, it was evident there was a lot to unpack for Isobel as she said her father was not a good man.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.