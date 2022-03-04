Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 10

Did Nick show his surgical skills?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10, Meredith convinced her boyfriend to scrub in for an important surgery in Seattle.

Meanwhile, Schmitt was forced to face the Morbidity and Mortality conference after a horrible incident.

Elsewhere, Jo faced up to her feelings and considered the possibility that she was hurting someone she loved.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.