Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 10

at .

Did Nick show his surgical skills?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10, Meredith convinced her boyfriend to scrub in for an important surgery in Seattle.

Heartbroken Link -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Schmitt was forced to face the Morbidity and Mortality conference after a horrible incident.

Elsewhere, Jo faced up to her feelings and considered the possibility that she was hurting someone she loved.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10 Quotes

You respect him. I love him.

Maggie

You were right. This is fun!

Link

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10 Photos

Hayes Peaces Out - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
Residents Face the Heat -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
Chatting in the Chapel -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
Scrutinizing the Method - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
Stubborn About the Webber Method - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
Speaking His Part - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 18
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 10