Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Carolyn find out the truth about the hit on Kenny?

On Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2, there was a lot of debate about who caused what happened.

Vlad, Carolyn's Contact - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Eve proceeded with her revenge mission, putting herself in more danger than before.

Elsewhere, Villanelle set out to get change after some shocking secrets come to light.

How did it all play out?

Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Helene: I also want to get the head of the monster.
Eve: Really?
Helene: Amazing, isn’t it, when you find someone you can really connect with? It’s so rare.

Villanelle: What are you doing here?
Spirit Guru Villanelle: What do you mean what am I doing here? I’m here to guide you, remember? I’m your spiritual guru. Uh…first piece of advice -- don’t eat the weird camping food.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2 Photos

Eve Carrying Groceries - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
Vlad, Carolyn's Contact - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
Helene and Her Daughter - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
Eve Stalking At The Tower of London - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
Eve in a Blonde Wig - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
Eve Stalking Helene - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
  1. Killing Eve
  2. Killing Eve Season 4
  3. Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2
  4. Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 2