Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did Eve find out the truth about The Twelve?

On Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5, the history of the elusive company was revealed, leading to a wild turn of events.

Yusuf In Eve's Hotel Room - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Villanelle re-embraced killing and weighed up what it meant to her.

Elsewhere, Carolyn tracked down a member of The Twelve, and the revelations left her shocked.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Eve: I went to Helene’s. She let Villanelle out of prison.
Yusuf: So you thought, “child abduction.”

Helene: You know, when I first learned you were after me, I thought you were a bit…what’s the word…pathetic? I thought, there is someone who spends her life peering at more exotic specimens. Like a bird watcher desperate to fly. First Villanelle, then me.
Eve: You think too highly of yourself.

Eve In The Hotel - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
Yusuf In Eve's Hotel Room - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
Pam In The Hotel - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
Villanelle Outside the Hotel - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
Konstantin Talking To Pam - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
Pam Exploring the Carvnial - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5
