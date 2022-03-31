Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Dennis get the help he needed?

On Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 4, there was much drama when he asked Nicky to help him find an auto theft ring in Chinatown.

Meanwhile, an argument about family caused Henry and Nicky to have their first real fight.

How did Henry's father come into things?

Elsewhere, Evan was forced to ponder the future after his part in the latest plot cost him something he loved the most.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.