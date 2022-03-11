Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did Bell's task force find out the truth about Congressman Kilbride and the Mercy Organization?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15, battle lines were drawn as a shocking connection was made.

Protecting His Mother - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Stabler made new friends with a group of close-knit cops.

Nova received a promotion just as her two worlds started to collide.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15 Online

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

You know I've been a cop for a long time, and in my day, cops had each other's back. If you last as long as I have, maybe you'll understand that.

Stabler

Benson: I have a meeting.
Stabler: With McGrath? Can you talk to him about my suspension?
Benson: Are you kidding? When he hears about this, which he will, he's likely to extend your suspension.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15 Photos

Is Stabler Undercover Again? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
Benson Confronts Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
Benson Is Concerned - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
Brewster Makes Demands - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
Brewster Vs Bell - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
Bell Investigates a Congressman / Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15
