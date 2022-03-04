Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 14

Did Rollins find out the cause of a fake confession?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14, a devastating crime happened following a sudden confession.

Meanwhile, Olivia investigated a star radio personality when shocking allegations came to light.

Elsewhere, Carisi set out to have the perfect date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.