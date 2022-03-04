Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 14

at .

Did Rollins find out the cause of a fake confession?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14, a devastating crime happened following a sudden confession.

The Search for Birth Parents - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Olivia investigated a star radio personality when shocking allegations came to light.

Elsewhere, Carisi set out to have the perfect date.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14 Quotes

Ellen: If SVU goes after Bob, Bob goes after Mitch on his show. We worked so hard to get where we are and Mitch could destroy it all in two seconds.
Benson: I understand. But in my experience, forgetting or minimizing doesn't work.
Ellen: I'll never forget. He pushed me up against a wall and then he raped me.

Benson: If the touch was unwanted, that's a crime.
Helen: I don't want this to go any further. He saved my husband's business. I owe him.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14 Photos

Fin Works Security - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
Watching Rollins' Back - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
Rollins Undercover - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
Is He a Predator? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
Investigating a Radio Star - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
A Shocking Confession / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 14
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 14