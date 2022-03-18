Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 16

Did Benson and her team manage to remove a dangerous application from all platforms?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16, it emerged that the creator was using the application to assault women.

Meanwhile, Velasco's experience as an SVU detective was put on trial.

Who stepped in to help him through a very difficult time?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.