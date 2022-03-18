Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 16

Did Benson and her team manage to remove a dangerous application from all platforms?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16, it emerged that the creator was using the application to assault women.

Meanwhile, Velasco's experience as an SVU detective was put on trial.

Who stepped in to help him through a very difficult time?

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16 Quotes

The more I fought, the more he seemed to like it. He threw me over the couch and pretty much raped me.

Lisa

Online dating. Russian Roulette.

Fin

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16 Photos

Velasco Testifies - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
Fin Watches The Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
Investigating a Dating App Developer - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
Testing a New Detective - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
Sherri Saum Guest Stars - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
Dating App Rape / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 16
