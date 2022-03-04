Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Hope and Lizzie track down the new demigod?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 11, the pair were intrigued to learn more about the new beings in Mystic Falls.

Closeup of Jed in plaid - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11

With a killer carnival in their sights, they also came up against Aurora again.

Meanwhile, there was bedlam at the Salvatore School when the students started speaking their unfiltered opinions.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Kaleb: I don't know, man. I've been off the squad for a minute. You could probably find somebody better for the job.
MG: No, okay, it has to be you.
Kaleb: For real?
MG: You're the only one who has a car.

Just stick with me. I'm kind of a legendary first-day wingman.

Jed

Legacies Season 4 Episode 11

Legacies Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Creep Legacies carnival Season 4 Episode 11
Closeup of Kaleb follow the sound - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11
MG talking out of the car window - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11
Side profile of Landon in Limbo - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11
Closeup of Jed in plaid - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11
Closeup of Hope follow the sound - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11
