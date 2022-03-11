Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Hope manage to destroy Aurora?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 12, Aurora continued her research, Hope showed up to enact a dangerous revenge plan.

When it became clear that Aurora wanted all the Mikaelsons to perish, a shocking guest's arrival threatened everything.

Meanwhile, Landon, Ted, and Alaric worked together to find out how to use their wishes to get back home.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

The Jinni: When peace is at their very fingertips, it's always I wish to be rich, I wish to be famous, I wish to be Lady Gaga, whoever she is.
Landon: That actually makes a lot of sense.
The Jinni: Bottom line is people wish for the world and the worldly comforts they know. That's the trap.

Can't you see my brain is on fire? I'm inspired.

Aurora

Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

Legacies Season 4 Episode 12 Photos

Landon staring (landscape) - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
Alaric and Ted in Limbo - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
Hope in bed - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
Hope with luscious hair - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
The Jinni in Limbo - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
Closeup of Landon intensely staring - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12
