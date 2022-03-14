Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 2

at .

Did Jamie make the right call?

His position of power kicked into high gear on Outlander Season 6 Episode 2, and there was a lot of confusion.

Happier Times - Outlander Season 6 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Marsali got a big surprise that changed everything.

Elsewhere, Roger found himself with a new, temporary role to help the settlers.

However, he learned the hard way that even the best of deeds come with caveats.

Watch Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Claire: Marsali, you don't mind, do you? I've invited Miss Christie to come observe.
Marsali: Well, let this be a lesson to ye lass. If you do have the misfortune to marry, dinna let him touch you, else you end up like this.

Malva: Yesterday we were sayin' how remarkable it is that you're a physician, you being a lady. Weren't we, Allan?
Allan: Yeah. We were, particularly when others might accuse such women of witchcraft and the like.
Claire: Well, if I should need to sharpen my broomstick or my surgeon's knives, Mr. Christie, I'll come to you first.
Malva: He doesn't take the slightest bit of interest in the subject of healing, whereas I am eager to learn.
Claire: If you'd like to accompany me in the morning, my daughter Marsali is with child, and I'm going to examine her. You might find it interesting.
Allan: Malva has duties to attend to at home.
Claire: Well, perhaps another time.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 2

Outlander Season 6 Episode 2 Photos

Jamie on Horseback - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
Marsali Enjoying Dinner - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
Roger Enjoys a Family Dinner - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
Brianna Makes a Discovery - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
Jamie Fraser is a Handsome Man - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
Brianna Strokes a Horse - Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander Season 6
  3. Outlander Season 6 Episode 2
  4. Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 2