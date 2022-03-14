Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Who was Tommy's unlikely partner?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6, the tension mounted when Tommy conceded that he needed a partner to take over the drug game.

Diamond At The Diner - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6

With Chicago being totally different from New York, his new partner in crime shocked someone in his inner circle.

As more details emerged about his partner, he had to make a decision that could change a relationship.

Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Jenard: You bad for business. Aight? Bad for the city.
Tommy: So, that's it?
Jenard: That's it.

Tommy: First time's always the hardest. Even if they had it coming.
Claudia: Never really thought about what happens after you kill someone.
Tommy: Only two things need to happen. You don't get caught, and they don't get found.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Driving Around Town - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
Smoke Break - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
Diamond At The Diner - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
Hiding Out - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
Jenard & D-Mack Talk - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
Formal Meeting - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Power Book IV: Force
  2. Power Book IV: Force Season 1
  3. Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 6