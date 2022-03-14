Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Who was Tommy's unlikely partner?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 6, the tension mounted when Tommy conceded that he needed a partner to take over the drug game.

With Chicago being totally different from New York, his new partner in crime shocked someone in his inner circle.

As more details emerged about his partner, he had to make a decision that could change a relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.