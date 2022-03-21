Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Tommy and Claudia manage to move on?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 7, things took an explosive turn when they clashed over how to get their operation off the ground.

Meanwhile, Jenard returned and was intent on going after Tommy.

However, there was a newer and more powerful threat in someone that knew them both.

Use the video above to watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.