Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Tommy and Claudia manage to move on?

On Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 7, things took an explosive turn when they clashed over how to get their operation off the ground.

Barbershop Hang - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Jenard returned and was intent on going after Tommy.

However, there was a newer and more powerful threat in someone that knew them both.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Paulie: You opened the gates of hell, Walter.
Walter: Good thing I'm the devil.

Jenard: You got a chance to come up here big.
D-Mack: What you need?
Jenard: I need you to go find me that motherfucking white boy. Tell me where he at. Cuz his motherfucking ass is getting smoked tonight.

