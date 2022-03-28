Watch Power Book IV: Force Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Tommy get the help he needed?

Dahlia was a hot commodity on Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8 when a surprising upswing in popularity left the New Yorker with a big plan.

D-Mack Hustles - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8

In an attempt to switch things up, he worked with a former ally.

Elsewhere, D-musk had some good news that could make the supply issues a distant memory.

Was there a way forward for the drug with new people circling on the territory?

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Claudia: I'm a little bit uneasy with how much power you have in our operation.
Tommy: Don't mistake power for vision. I ain't your father.
Claudia: You're acting like it.
Tommy: We got a good thing going here, Claud. Don't fuck it up cuz you got your feelings hurt.

JP: Why are you looking at me like that?
Tommy: I'm thinking.
JP: It looks painful.
Tommy: If you only knew.

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Partner Talk - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
D-Mack Hustles - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
Uncle Paulie Listens - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
Vic Thinks - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
Facing Off - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
Gathering Intel - Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 8
