Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did Harry and Asta make it out of New York unscathed?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7, the pair learned that they had to make a sacrifice to get what they needed.

D'Arcy Gets Fancy - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7

With danger closing in, there was a big decision to make.

Back at home, Kate found herself in a new environment that pushed her to the limit.

Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Resident Alien online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

I saw so many humans today. Humans are gross, but they have each other.

Harry

I just saw an alien take off its head, and there was a human inside! Do I have a human inside of me? How many licks does it take to get to the human?

Harry

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Kate Has a Laugh - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
D'Arcy Gets Fancy - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
John Talks to Liv - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
Ben Gets Input from Ellen - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
Ben and Ellen Listen to a Patient - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
Mike Wonders About Ben - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
  1. Resident Alien
  2. Resident Alien Season 2
  3. Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 7
  4. Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 7