Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Did everyone manage to unite for a special day?

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12 kicked off with the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic opening, leading to many emotions.

Brewing Argument -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Sullivan gave Beckett an ultimatum that ruffled a lot of feathers.

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a skydiving incident that pushed them to the limit.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

No one's looked at me, I mean looked at me and really seen me in six years. Thank you.

Homeless Man

Let's help each other out. You tell me how to win her over, and I make sure that nobody at 19 knows your little secret.

Maya

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12 Photos

Smiles on Opening Day -tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Sky Diving Accident - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
On the Mend - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Happy C - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Creating a Family - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Failing to Make It Right - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
