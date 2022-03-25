Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Sullivan and Natasha's past shed some light on their current situation?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 13, a series of flashbacks revealed the truth.

On the Mend - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey had a discussion with Pru's grandparents about where she would live.

How did they come to an agreement?

Elsewhere, the crew responded to a fire at a candy factory that served more as a team-building exercise.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

She should be with you. It's what's best for her.

Mrs. Miller

Warren and Dr. Bailey have a meeting with the Millers today. I swear if they don't get that baby, I'm going to sue.

Vic

