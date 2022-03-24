Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: The Exorcism of Gina

Did the ladies support Noella?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 14, the newest housewife dropped some earth-shattering news on her co-stars.

However, there were still some deeply rooted trust issues.

Meanwhile, Gina called in some reinforcements to conquer her Cabo demons.

As more details about Cabo came to light, there was a lot the women had to work through.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.