Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Conrad and The Raptor manage to save their friend?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 16, the duo set out on a mission to save someone with severe heart issues.

Word from Trevor -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Devon treated a suicidal woman whom he thought could be a candidate for experimental surgery.

Elsewhere, Bell confronted the medical board about the case he was investigating.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

My reservoir of hope is empty.

Eliza

Kit: You know, this whole moral crusader thing, looks good on you. It's very superheroey.
Bell: You should see me in spandex.

