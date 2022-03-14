Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 12

Did Maggie join the Commonwealth?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12, Lance's manipulation reached dizzying heights as he set off on a shocking mission.

Meanwhile, Pamela was less than impressed about going to a different state and made her feelings known.

Elsewhere, Eugene finally learned the truth about Stephanie from Max, leading to a big turn of events.

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 Online

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 Quotes

Mercer: Apparently, someone on an unauthorized radio station has been talking to a rogue community outside of our walls. Hornsby's all over it. Tell me it wasn't you. Please tell me that you were not about to sneak out to meet some stranger at a rail yard.
Max: What could I say?
Mercer: Max, it's dangerous. For everyone at the Commonwealth, but especially for me and you. I gotta go. You better pray Hornsby doesn't realize that was your voice.

It was just dumb luck, honestly. I found the radio parts in a dumpster behind the municipal building. They'd never be left there for security reasons, so someone clearly thought it was trash. But it wasn't trash. It just needed some love.

Max

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12

