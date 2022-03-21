Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Was the Commonwealth baiting everyone?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13, the truth was finally revealed in an explosive fashion.

Carol Talks to Ezekiel - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah helped an injured man who arrived at Hilltop with a stern warning.

Elsewhere, Aaron and Gabriel joined forces to get to a new location.

What did they learn?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 Quotes

Elijah: You need an escort?
Lydia: Why?
Elijah: It's a long walk, you know? Might get bored. That's all.

Maggie: We're not going.
Lydia: Maggie, he died begging for our help.
Maggie: I understand it. But we're barely holding on as it is.
Elijah: Someone we know must've sent him. Could be from the Commonwealth, or Georgie...
Maggie: Or it could be a trap. We go to help and leave the Hilltop open to attack.

Elijah Questions the Future - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
Maggie Contemplates - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
Hornsby Has a Plan - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
Attending River Bend - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
Toby's Plan - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
New Faces - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
