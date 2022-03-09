Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Where did it all go wrong for Rebecca and Jack?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7, Rebecca dropped a bombshell at the Thanksgiving dinner.

Rebecca Listens Nervously - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7

As everyone tried to gather their thoughts, an unlikely ally stepped up to help Rebecca.

Meanwhile, the truth about how Kate and Toby split up came to light.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Kate: I'm writing down the sugar pie recipe in case I forget the secret ingredient.
Rebecca: You mean in case I forget. But I can't forget, because these recipes are buried deep inside me.

Rebecca: Aren't we going to have any?
Rebecca's mother: We need to watch ourselves.

