Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 8

at .

Did Kevin manage to prove himself as a father?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8, the drama was at a high when Kevin felt like a bad father.

Dealing With Self-Doubt - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8

A trip to the cabin helped him proceed with his life.

Meanwhile, Kate and Tobey's relationship hit a major snag, while Rebecca made a big decision about the future.

Elsewhere, Edie returned and dropped a bombshell.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

Kate: Are you insane? At least do some trial runs first.
Kevin: I'm taking the kids to the cabin. And it's not like I'll be alone. Uncle Nicky will be there. He's family.
Randall: Nicky? That's your ace in the hole?

Kevin: I want to jump off the diving board and touch the drain.
Jack: Once more for those in the cheap seats, you need to learn to swim first.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8 Photos

Reflecting On The Past - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
A Scary Incident - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
Dealing With Self-Doubt - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
Edie Comes to The Cabin - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
Nicky's Namesake - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
Nicky Helps Out - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 6
  3. This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 8