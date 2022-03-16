Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Kevin manage to prove himself as a father?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8, the drama was at a high when Kevin felt like a bad father.

A trip to the cabin helped him proceed with his life.

Meanwhile, Kate and Tobey's relationship hit a major snag, while Rebecca made a big decision about the future.

Elsewhere, Edie returned and dropped a bombshell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.