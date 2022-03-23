Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 9

How did it all end for Kate and Toby?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 charted the demise of their relationship.

Trying to Be Happy - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9

Kate wanted to work on things, so she headed to visit her estranged husband in San Francisco.

Unfortunately, there were plenty of fractures in the relationship that made it difficult for them.

Elsewhere, those on the outside looking in had plenty of observations.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

You blow bubbles in the water all the time. Watch, Mommy's going to do it. to herself] Ooh... there's probably a lot of pee in this pool.

Rebecca

Kate: You know what's funny? Sometimes I imagine hanging out with old Toby.
Madison: Old Toby?
Kate: Yeah who he was before he lost all the weight and got this new job and fancy clothes.

