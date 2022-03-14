Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Who was responsible for the hit-and-run?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 2, Elizabeth helped Nathan when his horse was left badly injured.

Meanwhile, Lucas and Elizabeth looked for "little moments" to keep their relationship flourishing.

Elsewhere, a new Mayor arrived in town, and there was a lot to unpack as the changes were afoot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.