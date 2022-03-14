Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Who was responsible for the hit-and-run?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 2, Elizabeth helped Nathan when his horse was left badly injured.



Meanwhile, Lucas and Elizabeth looked for "little moments" to keep their relationship flourishing.

Elsewhere, a new Mayor arrived in town, and there was a lot to unpack as the changes were afoot.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 2 Quotes

Rosemary: It's alright. You're on edge about the election.
Lee: It's not just the election.
Rosemary: Yes. An accident like Nathan's puts life in perspective, helps you realize what's important. But, becoming mayor is important to you. It's alright to feel nervous.
Lee: Yeah. I just, I just hope people understand the ideas I have for Hope Valley, you know? How we could progress without losing what we all love so much about this place.
Rosemary: You ran a heck of a campaign, Lee, and it's not over!
Lee: I suppose so. It's just that, uh, as we move forward into the 20th Century, it's important that we remember what got us here in the first place -- courage, determination, and an eye for our fellow citizens.
Rosemary: Is this your acceptance speech?
Lee: Is it that obvious? [they laugh]

Elizabeth: Hi. You had us all worried.
Nathan: Who, who are you? [bursts out laughing]

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 2

