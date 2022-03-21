Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Elizabeth's book sink or swim?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3, the book was finally published and it led to some shocking developments.

Searching for Themselves - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Lucas planned a surprise party to celebrate the event.

However, negative reviews threatened to derail the entire event.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3 Quotes

Lee: You want to publish my article. Well, what changed your mind?
Rosemary: Well, like it or not, the world has become more unvarnished when it comes to what people say. And, well, here are a few examples by way of Elizabeth's book.
Lee: Oh, dear.

Lucas: If Gustav weren't my cousin.
Henry: Gustav is your cousin?
Lucas: Why do you think he's still here?

