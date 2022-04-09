9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Hen Helps A Woman In Need

We all know what it's like to be afraid.

Fear is something ingrained in us from birth. An emotion felt when we sense danger or impending doom. Not feeling such a profound human emotion would surely knock you off-kilter and have you acting in ways you could never imagine.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 takes a deeper look at the many fears we all have, and as you'll see in the exclusive clip, Hen tries to help a woman who's struggling and dangerously close to the edge.

As Pauline dangles overhead, you can see the 118 working to make sure they save her before it's too late. But lucky for Pauline, Hen is there, and she appears to know what could be ailing the desperate woman.

Everything about this scene is intense and nerve-wracking, from Josh doing his best to help Pauline and Hen gingerly making her way closer to Pauline to talk to her and help her understand what may be happening to her.

You can also catch a glimpse of Buck and Ravi behind Pauline, ready to step in and pull her to safety, though they fear their presence may cause Pauline to jump, so they stay out of sight.

Pauline is in clear distress, and it's heartbreaking to hear how low she feels at that moment as she wills herself to feel something akin to fear as she stands high above the ground.

This promises to be a heart-stopping rescue during an hour filled to the brim with action. We've also got sharks and spiders, oh my!

But don't you worry, there will be a plethora of emotional beats for many of the beloved characters, as well.

Chimney will be back at the 118 (hopefully for good!), and Maddie will have a long-awaited reunion with Buck. And it's a reunion that will have Buck realizing he has some things to discuss with Taylor.

After the shocking events of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11 and THAT kiss, we agree with him!

We've missed Chimney and Maddie so much, and having them back home will be such a welcome sight for long-time fans of the series.

Elsewhere, we'll see Eddie reach his breaking point, and while we're not at all ready for this development, we will be closely following this next step in Eddie's journey.

The whole band is back together again! And that's definitely cause for celebration.

