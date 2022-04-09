9-1-1: Lone Star Spoilers: Tommy's Life is Complicated by a Mysterious Arrival

9-1-1: Lone Star is about to delve deeper into Tommy's life.

TV Line reports that Nathan Owens (Batwoman, Devious Maids) has landed a recurring role on the FOX drama's third season.

Owens is set to recur as Julius Vega, Tommy's brother-in-law.

He is a musician with some gigs lined up in Austin and shows up unexpectedly to celebrate his nieces' birthday party.

Tommy, however, is shocked by the arrival because Julius did not show up at his brother, Charles' funeral.

If you watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online, you know Tommy brutally lost Charles during 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2.

Understandably, Tommy will have some thoughts about the return of Julius and will likely struggle to understand why he didn't show up at his brother's funeral.

Meanwhile, the series will be delving deeper into Tommy's romantic life as Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break) has landed a guest-starring role as Morris.

Morris is a fellow widower, and he and Tommy meet through a grief support group. Nolasco is set to appear on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 13.

"The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash," reads the logline.

"Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine."

"Tommy goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor.

9-1-1: Lone Star's cast includes Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder.

The cast also includes Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian.

Check out the teaser of the next episode, airing Monday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.