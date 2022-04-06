ABC Sets Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, & More!

ABC is the latest network to confirm when its roster of series will wrap for the 2021-22 TV season.

The broadcast network has also revealed Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will conclude with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26.

That special episode will double as the show's 400th episode.

It's crazy to think the show has made it this far into its run, but the series remains ABC's top-rated entertainment program of the season with live + 7 numbers factored in.

What will the hit medical drama have in store for fans for the big episode?

We don't know, but if previous milestone episodes are any indication, it's going to be huge.

Spinoff Station 19 and Big Sky will wrap one week earlier on May 19.

The first season finale for the network is Abbott Elementary on April 12.

The series has already landed a renewal and will be on the network's schedule in 2022-23.

black-ish, meanwhile, will wrap up its hit run on Tuesday, April 19.

Check out the full list of finale dates below.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

9 pm Abbott Elementary Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

9 pm black-ish series finale

SUNDAY, MAY 15

10 pm The Rookie Season 4 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9 finale

8:30 pm The Wonder Years Season 1 finale

9 pm The Conners Season 4 finale

9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 finale

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Station 19 Season 5 finale

10 pm Big Sky Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale (two hours)

ABC has also renewed Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie for next season.

The Goldbergs, The Conners, and The Wonder Years are likely to snag renewals, but Home Economics, Big Sky, Queens, and A Million Little Things are heavily on the bubble.

