All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Just A Friend

This was the episode that Simone and Damon fans had been simultaneously looking forward to and dreading.

Simon and Damon grew closer and backed away from each other by the end of All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 8.

Peyton Alex Smith shined with the emotional material as he portrayed a son dealing with a father with Alzheimer's and leaning on a close friend.

Damon wanted answers so badly to understand where he came from and the missing pieces of his history, but he had no idea how much his father's Alzheimer's disease had worsened.

If you've had a family member with that condition, you're aware that they may recognize you one minute, and another, they're not sure who's in the room.

Damon hadn't been home in ages, so he was devastated that his dad didn't recognize him. He referred to Damon as his late brother George or Damon's uncle.

Damon had grown up with that, but he hadn't expected his dad to worsen this quickly. To see him standing there watching his dad be so confused tugged at your heart.

It's heartbreaking seeing a loved one not remember you and break down when you ask questions about the past. Damon's mom didn't want to worry Damon, yet he might have been more careful not to upset his dad if he knew how serious it was.

Damon’s mom: it's my job to take care of your father.

Damon: Who’s supposed to take care of you, mom?

After that weekend, Damon decided to give up his adoption search and said he was grateful for the adoptive parents he had. Now that he let it go, the answers will come to him.

Since he badgered him with questions, Damon felt guilty when his dad ended up in the hospital.

We saw how much Simone and Damon meant to each other. When he needed a friend, she comforted him and held him, reassuring him that it wasn't his fault.

Simone and Damon were spending so much time together that their friends were becoming suspicious. Keisha even called Simone out on it when she avoided Jordan's calls, asking if she felt guilty about something.

So far, Simone and Damon have maintained a close platonic friendship, but it borders on an emotional affair. They turn to each other first for advice, and they depend on each other for support.

At the gala, the two of them almost stepped over that line while Keisha watched them like a hawk. Damon really wanted to make Simone feel like Cinderella and told her to save him a dance.

Their slow dance sizzled with chemistry. Too much so, since Simone panicked and ran out of there. In the closing scenes, though, they both looked like they wanted to run toward each other for support, so I'm unsure how long this break will last.

The sorority gala was reminiscent of storylines in other teen dramas. I enjoyed how they mentioned that this one was inclusive, and that's why Nate wanted to pledge it.

I wouldn't have pegged Nate and Thea as likely friends initially, but they really shine together on screen. They are both feisty and badass, but they're vulnerable and trying to find their place at Bringston.

Politics in sororities are messy. When Nate overheard she was only being pledged to meet the LBGTQ quota, I loved how she refused to be just a number.

Nate has so much more with her hairstyling business and being a loyal friend.

Sometimes, first-year students think sororities will help them find more friends, but you can find a better sisterhood by looking inside your own circle.

Thea: You are too badass to be upset.

Nate: Why do I keep wanting to be accepted by a group like that?

Hopefully, we'll see more of Nate and Thea's friendship develop because Thea is so much fun once her walls come down.

A bachelor's auction is also a college staple, and it was amusing to see how annoyed the host got when more and more girls donated money to help Damon's Alzheimer's charity.

We never did see who bid on Damon. I wonder if Simone did, and we'll have an awkward date in the future.

JR wanted back on the baseball team, but Coach Marcus made him work for it by explaining to his teammates why he quit in the first place.

JR sounded embarrassed by his family drama. While it's not every day, you suspect your best friend is your brother, many teenagers and young adults have divorced parents. Hopefully, his teammates would understand.

Once JR actually admitted everything, the team seemed to accept him again. This team seems to value honesty and humility, and brotherhood.

In the video chat in the cliffhanger, Damon's dad mentioned meeting a beautiful woman named Selene. Could that be JR's mom? How are JR and Damon connected?

We're more than halfway through the first season, and the group at Bringston really feels like a family.

We love the "family dinners," over at Amaras, but it's been fun watching individual relationships evolve, such as Nate and Thea, Thea and Simone, and Damon and Simone.

We'd love to see even more as these relationships help build the series.

Over to you, All American: Homecoming Fanatics. How long before Damon and Simon reconcile? Who is Selene?

Are you enjoying Nate and Thea's friendship? Chime in below in the comments.

