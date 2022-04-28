Andrew Garfield Announces Break from Acting to “Just Kind of Be a Person”

Andrew Garfield is taking some time for himself.

The actor, who is coming off one of the busiest years of his life, has announced a hiatus from acting.

The 38-year-old shared the news with People Magazine.

Andrew has appeared in the movies Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Tick, Tick … Boom!

He also stars on the FX on Hulu limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, which premiered today.

“I’m actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be,” Garfield said to People.

“It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I’m very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way.”

He continued, “Like it’s so tempting to live in that way of just always onto the next thing. But actually, and I know it’s a privilege that I get to even consider that, to actually take time.”

Garfield said that gymnast Simone Biles helped influence his decision, noting, “I’m very inspired by her saying, ‘Nope, I’m not going to do that vault. I’m going to endanger myself if I vault today.’ I find that really an incredible example.”

He also said Kendrick Lamar’s hiatus was important.

“But I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up. Someone who can really be on their own rhythm, bang to the beat of their own drum. So that’s what I’m looking forward to."

"And I don’t know. Because honestly, if I pretended to know it would be a disservice to me and to an audience as well. So I want to make sure I make things that feel genuine and authentic to myself and hopefully connect in a deep way to an audience.”

As for what the actor will be doing with his time off, he has some hopes.

“I hope that I can go on vacation. It’s more just, even getting on a plane right now feels like too much. I kind of want to lay down and just think ato nd not think and watch other people’s work and just be really, really, really kind of… and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person.”

Garfield can currently be seen on Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre, starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, and Billy Howle.

New episodes drop Thursdays on FX on Hulu.

