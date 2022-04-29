Batwoman Canceled After Three Seasons at The CW

The CW is parting ways with one of its superhero dramas.

The network has officially canceled Batwoman after three seasons.

Showrunner Caroline Dries took to social media to reveal the news.

"Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes," Dries wrote.

"So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew."

"Thank you, fans! We love you."

Batwoman Season 3 averaged 458,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in live + same day results, with the number swelling to 760,000 viewers with a week of DVR factored in.

In live + same day ratings, the series ranks #9 out of the 16 scripted series the network aired this season.

While the numbers were soft, the series was expected to eke out a renewal due to its ties to the Arrowverse.

Additionally, The CW is also working on a Gotham Knights series, which many thought would be paired up with Batwoman.

Batwoman starred Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, with the rest of the cast rounded out by Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson.

Batwoman Season 3 concluded in ominous fashion, meaning there was clearly a plan from the creatives to continue the series.

The announcement marks a big change for The CW, which typically renews even its most marginally rated shows.

The network has renewed Superman & Lois, All American, Walker, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale.

The network being up for sale meant that things were likely to change this season, and we're still awaiting word on the futures of All American Homecoming, Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, 4400, Charmed, and Dynasty.

There are still a bunch of shows to premiere this season, but details on their future will not be revealed for months yet.

