Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

at .

Blue Bloods will remain on the beat for another year.

CBS announced today that the beloved drama series has been renewed for the 2022-2023 television season and will return for the show’s 13th year on the network.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

Examining Events - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

“The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform."

"And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, BLUE BLOODS not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level."

"Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

Wait, How Was Your Day? - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

The series is currently is the #4 broadcast series, averaging 9.81 million viewers. It’s also Friday’s #1 program and the time-period (10:00-11:00 PM) winner in viewers.

According to CBS, the series has amassed 5.1 billion potential social media impressions so far this season.

The series originally premiered Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, and has always maintained its #1 position on Fridays at 10:00 PM.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

A Viral Arrest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2

Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly, and Tom Selleck serve as executive producers. 

The series joins previous renewals The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.

CBS is also expected to renew the FBI trifecta and The Equalizer.

United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum PI, and Good Sam are all on the bubble.

An Unexpected Turn - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2

CBS should be making decisions on the above series in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Blue Bloods Quotes

Jamie: Our vows.
Eddie: Yeah, I don’t want them to just mean something on our wedding day. I want them to mean something today and tomorrow and every day after that.
Jamie: I will always have your back. If you fall behind I will wait up.
Eddie: I will earn your respect and pay you respect every day we have.
Jamie: I’ll be your scout, your night watchman, your cavalry.
Eddie: Your medic, your chaplain in our army of two.
Jamie: No retreat, no surrender. You can count on me.
Eddie: You can count on me.

  • Permalink: Our vows.
  • Added:

"By general law, life and limb must be protected, yet often a limb must be amputated to save a life, but a life is never wisely given to save a limb," Abraham Lincoln. This department is the life, Officer Whitman is a limb.

Frank

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods Photos

Helping Erin- Blue Bloods
Erin is Worried - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Digging for the Truth - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Glad to Help - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Mulling Over an Exception - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18
Frank Considers A Request - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 18

Blue Bloods Videos

Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
What You See Promo
What You See Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13 at CBS