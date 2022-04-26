Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

Blue Bloods will remain on the beat for another year.

CBS announced today that the beloved drama series has been renewed for the 2022-2023 television season and will return for the show’s 13th year on the network.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

“The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform."

"And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, BLUE BLOODS not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level."

"Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

The series is currently is the #4 broadcast series, averaging 9.81 million viewers. It’s also Friday’s #1 program and the time-period (10:00-11:00 PM) winner in viewers.

According to CBS, the series has amassed 5.1 billion potential social media impressions so far this season.

The series originally premiered Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, and has always maintained its #1 position on Fridays at 10:00 PM.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly, and Tom Selleck serve as executive producers.

The series joins previous renewals The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.

CBS is also expected to renew the FBI trifecta and The Equalizer.

United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum PI, and Good Sam are all on the bubble.

CBS should be making decisions on the above series in the coming weeks.

