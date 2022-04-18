Doctor Who Shares Trailer for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode: Who's Returning?

Jodie Whittaker's turn as the Thirteenth Doctor will conclude in epic fashion.

BBC America shared a trailer for the forthcoming final episode featuring Whittaker, and it also teases some big returns.

The clip teases the characters going to war with the Daleks, Cybermen, and the Master.

We also get confirmation that Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred, who appeared on the series back in the '80s, will both be back for the milestone episode.

Whittaker confirmed last summer that her run as the Doctor would conclude.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker said in a statement at the time.

“I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

"We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

At the time, it was also announced that current showrunner Chris Chibnall would also be departing.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys."

"Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations.”

In Chibnall's place, will be Russell T. Davies, who was at the wheel when the hit sci-fi drama returned in 2005.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show,” said Davies.

“But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

It's an exciting time to be a fan, but there's also a lot of intrigue about what the show will look like next year.

A new star has yet to be announced, but we might get some clarity in the coming months.

Check out the trailer below.

