Dylan McDermott Promises FBI: Most Wanted Character is Different From Richard Wheatley

Dylan McDermott is making the jump from Law & Order Organized Crime to FBI: Most Wanted, and while both shows are from legendary producer Dick Wolf, the characters could not be more different.

It was recently revealed that McDermott would be playing new team leader Remy Scott on Most Wanted after the departure of Julian McMahan.

However, McDermott has been playing the villainous Richard Wheatley for two seasons on Law & Order: Organized Crime, and let's just say fans have many thoughts about the character.

McDermott shed light on the big switch from playing a bad guy to a good guy during a recent press conference for FBI: Most Wanted.

“I think it’s really interesting. I’ve been reading comments online and people are saying, ‘It’s too soon. He’s Richard Wheatley, a bad guy.’ I relish in that because it’s amazing that people believe that I’m the character I’m playing,” he shared, according to Deadline.

“Now they’re going to see me in a completely different light, going from Richard Wheatley to Remy Scott, two wildly different people with wildly different agendas in life.”

“I knew instinctively that I had played some questionable people along the way and now it’s time to play someone good again. Remy Scott is that character.”

Executive producer David Hudgins added: “From a writer’s standpoint and a creating the show standpoint, it was not a concern because we had an idea of this character conceptually early on and it just expanded even further when Dylan came onboard."

"The idea was this guy is going to have some energy and some lightness and some ability to connect with people."

"Which I do think is one of his biggest assets. So I wasn’t concerned about the Richard Wheatley of it all.”

The good news is that fans of FBI: Most Wanted will be thrown straight into the deep end with Remy.

“I feel like we really hit the ground running in the first episode,” McDermott teased.

“I think that because these people are professionals, they are agents, they know we have a job to do."

"Yes, maybe they have feelings, certainly about who I am and where I came from. But I think that awkwardness really diminishes after the first episode.”

Catch FBI: Most Wanted Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.