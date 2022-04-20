FBI Says Goodbye to Maggie: Will Missy Peregrym Return?

The FBI universe is becoming quite the revolving door, and fans likely have many questions following the emotional rollercoaster that was FBI Season 4 Episode 18.

If you watch FBI online, you know that the team found themselves on the hunt for sarin gas.

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) found herself caught up in one of the most harrowing moments of her career when she tried to reason with Hakeen Abbas.

The dude knocked over a canister of the gas, leaving Maggie to try to catch it before any leaked out into the room.

Unfortunately, some of the gas did come out, leaving her locked inside because safety protocols had been triggered.

OA (Zeeko Zaki) managed to get into the room after quite the struggle, but Maggie had already started to pass out.

At the hospital, Maggie was given a reasonable chance for a full recovery.

“I don’t know if you can hear me, but the doctor said you just need to get some rest and then you can come back to work because I need you to come back to work,” OA tells his partner.

“Because you’re not checking out on me. I’m not gonna allow it. Do you understand me? I’m here, and I’m going to be here for you, OK? Because I need you. I need you. I can’t do this without you. I don’t want to do this without you.”

Maggie's head tilted ever so slightly, even though she was unconscious, which is certainly a good sign for the future.

Now, you're probably wondering whether Peregrym will return, and given the franchise's track record for writing out leads, we don't blame you.

According to TV Insider, Peregrym will be back.

The actress is off the show on maternity leave, and showrunner Rick Eid wanted to craft an episode that felt like a season finale to give the star time away from the show.

"It was about OA’s biggest fear and Maggie finds herself in harm’s way and OA’s gotta overcome his biggest fear to save his partner," Eid explained to TV Insider.

"We just started talking about it and thought it would be a good way to send her off."

What are your thoughts on the way the series handled Peregrym's temporary absence?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.