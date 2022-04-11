For All Mankind Season 3: Teaser and Premiere Date

One of the best TV shows you're not watching will be back this summer.

Apple TV+ today announced For All Mankind will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The 10-episode third season will debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday, on Apple TV+.

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars," the logline teases.

"The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake."

"Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion," it reads.

The logline certainly sounds climactic, almost as though it will be the final season.

Accelerating the timeline is a big swing, but the series has proven it can adapt with the times in the past.

Hopefully, the move to the '90s won't be too much of a change for the show.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

New series regular Edi Gathegi will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Check out the teaser trailer below

