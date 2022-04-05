FOX Announces Season Finale Dates & Summer Premieres for Fantasy Island, Masterchef, and More

FOX is saying goodbye to many shows, but the summer schedule on the network will feature some old and new shows.

The first debut comes in the form of Duncanville Season 3, which premieres Sunday, May 1, at 7:30 pm.

So You Think You Can Dance, which will feature a major judging overhaul, will return after a three-year break on Wednesday, May 18, at 9 pm.

It will launch out of the season finale of The Masked Singer.

On Monday, May 23, Don't Forget the Lyrics premieres.

The fifth season premiere of Beat Shazam follows at 9 pm.

Masterchef makes its grand return on Wednesday, May 25.

Fantasy Island, which is set to feature several FOX show crossovers, will return Tuesday, May 31, out of the premiere of Lego Masters.

Check out the full list

SUNDAY, MAY 1

7:30 pm Duncanville (Season 3 premiere)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

9 pm So You Think You Can Dance (Season 17 premiere)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 pm Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Series premiere)

9 pm Beat Shazam (Season 5 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm MasterChef (Season 12 premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 31

8 pm Lego Masters (Season 3 premiere)

9 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere)

Before we get to the summer premieres, however, we'll have a string of season finales.

When do they air?

Look below.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

9 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

9 pm Domino Masters Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 finale

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17

8 pm The Resident Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 22

8 pm The Simpsons 33 Season finale

8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 finale

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 finale

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

9 pm Name That Tune Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8:30 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale

