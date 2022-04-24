FROM Renewed for Season 2 at Epix!

Thank heavens were are getting more FROM!

Epix has picked up the sci-fi horror series for a second season and noted its solid ratings and captivating stories, and social conversation in its renewal announcement.

The series is a bonafide hit, and we'll be getting another ten-episode season to further dive into the mysteries of this unique world.

“The first season of FROM mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters, and thrilling scares,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX.

“We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the FROM community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”

“On behalf of the producers, writers, our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of FROM,” said Jeff Pinkner, executive producer.

Created by John Griffin (Crater) and produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

Per the official press release, in season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Production will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

The series premiere of FROM was EPIX’s most viewed original series premiere in the history of the premium network and current performance analytics track that the entire series is on pace to be EPIX’s second most-watched original behind Emmy winning series Godfather of Harlem, executive produced by and starring Forest Whitaker.

As we patiently await the second season, we still have the FROM Season 1 finale to anticipate, as FROM Season 1 Episode 10 airs on Sunday, April 24th at 9 pm on Epix.

Here we'll continue to see Boyd and Sara navigate the dangerous woods while the town rallies around each other to finish construction on the radio tower.

But this is FROM, which means it's hard to imagine everything will go according to plan. Lucky for us, more FROM is on the horizon!

