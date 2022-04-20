Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 7 Review: Take These Chances

The Jenna mystery took an ominous turn, and now we have to wonder if something terrible happened to her and she's dead!

The arc surrounding Joaquin's sister occupied a great deal of Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 7, and we're no closer to learning what happened to the poor girl.

Meanwhile, Mariana and Malika may find themselves in complicated situations because of their jobs, and we also have to wonder what on earth is going on with Alice!

Of all the arcs, Alice's was the most confusing. We're still no closer to understanding what happened on tour that caused her to cut tail and run. She's choosing to give up comedy, too.

Alice is back at the Coterie, but she's spiraling in a way that we've never seen. It went from something played off for laughs as she got on everyone's case about being messy and all the changes she should make at the Coterie to having a full-blown meltdown by the end of the hour.

Alice: So, what should I do?

Mrs. Kwan: Don't say anything. Don't tell anyone.

Mr. Kwan: Your mother is right. Keep quiet.

It's no secret that Alice is meant to be the funny character. While Sherry Cola has portrayed some heartwarming and emotional moments, we've rarely seen Alice beyond a certain personality baseline.

We've witnessed Alice as awkward, funny, sweet, and anxious, but the fresh wave of raw pain and distress she displayed by the end of the hour was something else entirely.

As a viewer appreciating the art of it all, I loved seeing Cola show off her range and flex more of her acting muscles beyond the "funny, awkward" bits.

Alice's breakdown at the end was enough to give you chills because it's Alice. We've never seen her like that before, and it makes the circumstances surrounding what brought her to this point all the more pressing.

The only thing we got was that she was headed onto the stage to perform, and she appeared to have a bout of stage fright or something.

But the following conversation she had with her parents teased something serious but also an issue they expected Alice to keep to herself.

And these are those little cultural moments that the series can touch on subtly so well. Anyone who has ever grown up in a household of color can attest to the "Keep family business inhouse" thought process that can damage a person's mental health when they're holding in so much.

Mrs. Kwan made Alice promise that she wouldn't tell anyone whatever it is that's going on, and you could see that decision is eating up Alice inside. It's that expectation that one should keep things internal and "quiet" that can lead to so much anxiety, so it's no wonder Alice fell apart by the end of the hour.

People can't hold so much in, especially things that are tearing them up inside, without confiding in anyone or having some form of release.

It's all so concerning, and it makes you fear what's happening with Alice and why her parents expect her to keep things quiet. She's not doing okay. So far, only Sumi and Malika have noticed as much. Hopefully, we'll get more on that soon.

The implication is that it was some form of stage fright or anxiety when the opener showed Alice trying to do standup in front of ants, and she bailed when she had to go on stage, but who knows?

Davia's arc with her burlesque was lighter fare. It placed her with a protective Dennis, who wouldn't allow her to hit up Skid Row alone in search of Luca.

It was about time Davia confided in Dennis about her burlesque gig and why she got into it, and as expected, he was visibly proud of her and intrigued.

Interestingly, Joaquin completed his journalist assignment about the unhoused, and it was a piece that Davia read. It prompted her to search for Luca even harder since she knew he could benefit and would be great at the dance opportunity at the burlesque place after they lost a dancer.

Their routine, from the little we saw, was excellent. Of course, it's fascinating that we now have Luca in the mix, and I could've watched Booboo Stewart dancing for hours!

He's so freaking good! It's thrilling that this may be Luca's big break, and he can pursue what he loves and land on his feet after everything he's endured.

Davia's determination to find him was charming and reminded you of her passion for helping her students. On her best days, she's filled with so much love and goodness that it moves you.

The timing couldn't have been better for Luca. After a heartbreaking day of talking to many homeless individuals in search of him, Davia found him, and he was on his way out of town.

I guess after Joaquin's piece and getting harassed and beat up on the streets, there was no reason for him to stay any longer. But now, he has this great opportunity, and Davia and Dennis set him up in the Coterie basement until he can get on his feet again.

Luca is such a sunshine personality that he could benefit from the loving communal environment of the Coterie, and they could reap some perks from knowing him, too.

Luca: Why are you guys doing this?

We don't know too much about him, but he's endearing enough that you'd like to see him stick around and eventually move on up into the Coterie. He gets along with Davia quite well, and he has a winning personality.

Lucia's personality is hard to get a read on, but Malika will have a tough go of it if she has to keep battling and outwitting this woman at her job.

It's incredibly immature of Lucia that she sent Malika on a wild goose chase trying to get her proposal passed while telling her allies not to sign it.

What is the point? It's petty foolishness that Lucia is in her feelings about Malika and Angelica but won't talk to either of them about it.

But she underestimated Malika. Malika going behind Lucia's back after her colleague tipped her off about what Lucia was doing and getting the proposal handled anyway was such a checkmate move.

We're supposed to believe that Malika is learning how to play ball in the political sphere, but it's hard to say if this will continue being an issue for them.

At least she shut Dyonte down on his silly primary proposal, though. Dyonte admitted that he was jealous, which we all knew because it made no sense to ask Malika to be his main girlfriend moments after he and Tonya ended things.

How does that not read as him replacing her and also trying to undercut Angelica? Thankfully, Malika didn't give in to him and told him where her priorities were.

Dyonte is still sticking around, but at least Malika made her feelings for Angelica known, and it's evident that Angelica is her main priority. The two of them have such great chemistry, and it's been pleasant watching them build their relationship.

Mariana cannot free herself from work complications, and no matter what she does, she puts herself in harm's way.

It was a bold move for her to tell Ava and Raiza about her spying and working with Bulk Beauty. Once again, her downfall continues to be caring too much about people of whom we can't find enough reason to invest in ourselves.

Fortunately, Ava and Raiza were done with getting treated like crap, and they believed that Jackie stole BB's code. After some consideration, they agreed to join Mariana when she left.

It should've ended there. Mariana telling them about her plans was more than enough and risky as hell. But she couldn't help extending an offer to Liza too because of Liza's tears.

Bless Mariana's heart; didn't the coalition agree that we would be immune to those tears in the workplace? They're always manipulative and destructive. Nothing good has ever come from anyone on the receiving end of some women's tears in the workforce, dammit.

You cannot make big, bold moves if you keep tipping off the enemy, but Mariana can't seem to move in silence for her life.

Liza told Jackie what was going on, and it was before Mariana, and the other girls left, so who knows what kind of drama would ensue and impede their clean break.

This whole storyline has been generally frustrating.

Some of the few Mariana highlights come in the form of her bond with Joaquin.

I appreciated their intimate, vulnerable moment when he came to her and confided in her about his sister and why he was there. It speaks to how close they've gotten and how much he trusts Mariana.

Everyone needs someone to confide in a bit, and after being that person for Mariana recently, he allowed her to return the favor by seeking her out after his harrowing day.

He still has no finesse when he asks people questions, but his approach with Dennis wasn't as bad as one would've thought. And it gave him a big lead with Chris.

You could tell Chris was squirrely when Joaquin mentioned Jenna's name. Unfortunately, Joaquin couldn't get more information from Chris until he followed him home and confronted him.

But again, Joaquin probably would've gotten more out of the gate if he had been honest about who he was to Jenna. Most people don't take kindly to some prying and peppering them with questions.

It's also disturbing when a guy comes around and asks a million questions about a girl. You never know a person's agenda, so people are understandably cautious.

For a while, it's come across like Jenna may have had a psychotic break or something, and Chris, while insensitive in his explanation of how things ended with him and Jenna, may have confirmed it.

It's unsettling that he left her on the side of the road somewhere on her way to Palm Springs. But you can understand where he didn't feel he had a choice at the moment.

As suspected, Joaquin and Jenna's background was concerning and the type where it made sense that they would leave home and never return.

However, it's genuinely lamentable that Joaquin's father told Jenna that she was no longer part of their family and dead to them. If Jenna fell on hard times, she never felt safe returning home again.

Half of the time, people subject themselves to awful things when they feel there's nowhere for them to turn.

The more information Joaquin learns, the scarier it is, and the bleaker Jenna's outcome. I can understand how he fears that his sister may be dead. It makes your heart break for him.

But maybe now that he's opened up to Mariana, he can do the same with the other members of the Coterie and get support and help. He may still find his sister yet.

It was Brian Craig's best installment and performance yet. The only thing holding back this character is him not getting more integrated with the rest of the Coterie and other characters. But thus far, he's proven to be an intriguing addition with heaps of potential.

