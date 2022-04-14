Grace & Frankie Final Season Trailer Teases a Heartwarming Goodbye

The end is approaching for Grace and Frankie, and we are not ready to say goodbye.

Netflix on Thursday dropped a full-length trailer for the final 12 episodes of the heartwarming comedy series.

The trailer is essentially a celebration of our titular leads' relationship, which has taken many forms throughout the seven seasons.

Whatever anyone says about their friendship, it cannot be denied that they love each other deeply, and their lives were forever changed when they were bonded forever.

"Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other," the logline teases.

"Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand."

"They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together," it continues.

"A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."

"Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

Indeed, the trailer signals that there will be some new beginnings in the cards for them, and it will be fun to see how they navigate this very different season.

The series stars Jane Fonda (Grace), Lily Tomlin (Frankie), Martin Sheen (Robert), Sam Waterston (Sol), Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), Ethan Embry (Coyote), and Brooklyn Decker (Mallory).

The cast also includes June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka), Millicent Martin (as Joan-Margaret), and Christine Woods (Jessica).

Check out the final season trailer below, and be sure to tune into Netflix on April 29 to watch the final episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.