Grey’s Anatomy Promo Teases Addison’s Return As Meredith Makes a Huge Decision

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has a decision to make, and it looks like Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) will help.

ABC has released an official teaser for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 16, airing May 5.

The episode, titled "Should I Stay or Should I Go," finds Meredith pondering a move to Minnesota full-time.

The clip shows Meredith telling Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary that she is leaving.

“Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen," Addison says in Kate Walsh's first scene back.

No details about why Walsh has returned have been revealed, but with Grey Sloan Memorial navigating a lack of doctors, it could be an extra pair of arms to keep people safe.

"Meredith Grey pissing people off, it’s like I never left," Addison says in the promo, clearly cracking a joke and making light of all the drama she's witnessed at the hands of Meredith.

if you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Addison returned earlier on Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

She and Meredith shared some excellent moments as they talked about the past.

It felt organic, especially for a show that has lost its way several times, but fans have wanted more ever since.

The announcement that Walsh is returning again in the same season came as a big surprise to fans.

It's unclear whether this could lead to a more permanent comeback. The series has a revolving door of cast members, and many of them have returned full-time after leaving.

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 19, but it's unclear whether the show will continue splitting time between two states, or if Meredith will make a definite decision.

Alas, we have some time to ponder because the series is on hiatus until Thursday, May 5.

Check out the clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.