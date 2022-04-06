Killing Eve Spin-Off Featuring Carolyn Martens in Development

Killing Eve is gearing up for its series finale, but the franchise may not be over.

According to The Sun, a new series focused on Carolyn Martens is in development at AMC Networks and BBC America.

A formal greenlight has yet to be handed out, but it might be a while before a decision is made on the project.

If you watch Killing Eve online, you know Carolyn has a storied past that could make for several storylines for a spinoff.

When the news broke that Killing Eve would be ending after four seasons, there were rumors about the franchise potentially expanding.

The spinoff will likely focus on her earlier life, making a case for it to land a formal pickup.

Fiona Shaw has been a fan favorite on the original series ever since it premiered.

The original series has decent ratings in the U.S. and performs very well internationally, making future entries in the franchise a viable option.

AMC Networks has been known for expanding the worlds of its most popular series. Breaking Bad garnered the spinoff Better Call Saul.

The Walking Dead has already launched Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead World Beyond, while Tales of the Walking Dead, Isle of the Dead, and an untitled Carol & Daryl series have all been ordered.

The final season of Killing Eve was announced a little over a year ago.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals said at the time.

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.

"We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.