Legacies: Luke Mitchell to Play Malevolent God

Luke Mitchell is returning to The CW.

The Tomorrow People and Republic of Sarah alum has landed a recurring role on Legacies Season 4 as a malevolent god named Ken.

Deadline first reported the news, teasing that Ken's aim will be to take down tribrid Hope Mikaelson and replace her as the most powerful supernatural being.

Mitchell's first appearance as Ken is on Legacies Season 4 Episode 14, titled "The Only Way Out Is Through."

"The Super Squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisoff)," reads the official description of the episode.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) experiences some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions."

"Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace," it concludes.

Legacies follows Hope and the students of the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted as they come to terms with their abilities.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope recently activated all of her abilities when she became the tribrid, the most powerful being in all the world.

In doing so, Hope also said goodbye to her humanity following the death of her boyfriend, Landon.

Gods are being introduced into the narrative, and we've already met Ben and Jen, so the series appears to be delving deeper into the characters on the final episodes of Legacies Season 4.

Mitchell's casting means he will be starring alongside his wife, Rebecca Breeds, who plays Aurora de Martell.

Breeds appeared in shocking fashion earlier this season, reprising her role from The Originals.

It's unclear whether Aurora and Ken will share the screen, but given that Aurora's storyline is heavily tied to the Gods, it would make sense.

Legacies has been embracing the past in recent episodes, and later this season, several members of the Mikaelson family from The Originals will appear.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting news?

Are you happy the show is bringing Gods into the mix?

Hit the comments.

Legacies airs Thursdays on The CW at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.